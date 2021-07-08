Art exhibition to celebrate local artists and coming out of 'difficult 16 months'

Published: 2:46 PM July 8, 2021

A west Norfolk church will come to life with arts and crafts for a week-long exhibition that will also celebrate coming out of a "difficult 16 months".

The Art and Soul in The Woottons exhibition, which will be held at St Mary's Church in South Wootton, will showcase a range of talent.

More than 20 exhibitors will be taking part in the event, which runs from July 19 to 25. Among the displays will be examples of paintings, photographs, wood carvings, embroidery and drawings that have been created by people of all ages from the wider community.

Pictured left to right: Dan Tansey, Sue O'Brien, Chris Symes, David Andrews and Margaret Cakebread. - Credit: Ian Burt

Organisers hope visitors will enjoy taking a closer look at locally-produced art and craft.

Rev Dan Tansey said: “Art and Soul was always intended to be a biennial event but we were really uncertain about running it this year.

"But then we thought about all the creative ways in which people have used their time during the lockdowns and thought how wonderful it would be to give people the opportunity to exhibit what they’ve made.

Rev Dan Tansey. - Credit: Ian Burt

"And what a fantastic way to celebrate coming out of such a difficult 16 months."

He added that the team will do their best to make the church a safe place to visit.

Doors will be open from 10am to 6pm each day with some exhibition items available for visitors to purchase.

Volunteers will be present for the exhibition and there will also be refreshments, including home-made cakes, on offer.

This will be the second time the Art and Soul exhibition has been held after its previous outing in 2019 attracted almost 1,000 visitors.

Around 240 items were submitted by 44 exhibitors at the event, which led to 48 sales.

It helped generate £2,000 for projects to improve the balcony at St Mary's Church and the extensive window repairs at All Saints Church in North Wootton.

For those that would like to exhibit at the event contact Rev Dan Tansey on 01553 390615 or dan@churchinthewoottons.net