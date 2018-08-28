Search

Advanced search

‘There was a real warmth’ - Church opens doors for those in need at Christmas

PUBLISHED: 16:14 26 December 2018

Around 50 people visited St Mary Magdalene Church, in Gorleston, for a Christmas feast. Photo: St Mary Magdalene Church.

Around 50 people visited St Mary Magdalene Church, in Gorleston, for a Christmas feast. Photo: St Mary Magdalene Church.

Archant

The Christmas spirit was on full show as a church opened its doors for those in need on Christmas Day.

Around 50 people visited St Mary Magdalene Church, in Gorleston, for a Christmas feast and some much needed company.

Stuart and Julie Hanks led the team in the kitchen and Mr Hanks said: “There is nowhere we would rather be on Christmas Day; it makes our Christmas to be involved.”

Each person who attended also received a Christmas present of a toiletry gift set and some chocolates - while children received a bundle of toys.

Rev Matthew Price said, “This is my family’s first Christmas here and it was a joy for us to join in with such a great initiative.

“People I chatted to came for a variety of reasons: from being on their own, in some cases for the first time this Christmas, to actually having no home to be in.

“But there was a real warmth, fun-loving atmosphere and a genuine sense of community as we celebrated together, whatever our reason.”

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Two top Royals stay at home as crowds gather for Christmas Day Sandringham church service

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Two top Royals stay at home as crowds gather for Christmas Day Sandringham church service

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Knife crime ‘contained within criminal fraternity’ – and conviction rate highest since 2010

Dereham police carry out a drugs raid on a property in Sandy Lane. PC Stu Lyle with a knife he has found. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Nottingham Forest – Canaries open home crunch Christmas double-header

Norwich City return to Carrow Road on Boxing Day, as fellow promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest visit for a compelling Championship clash.

What caused the Christmas Day power cuts in Norfolk and how many households were affected?

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Emergency services come to aid of women “in period of crisis” near River Wensum in Norwich

Whitefriars Bridge Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists