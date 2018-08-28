Search

Advanced search

Carol service to help support the homeless this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 12:44 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:02 07 December 2018

A carol service is taking place at Norwich Cathedral in support of the homeless. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A carol service is taking place at Norwich Cathedral in support of the homeless. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2010

The public are invited to a carol service at Norwich Cathedral to help support the homeless this Christmas.

The carol service on Monday, December 10 will raise funds for homeless charity St Martins and is organised in support of homelessness by the Dean of Norwich.

The service will begin at 7.30pm and will feature a song from The Martinotes, a choir formed of staff and clients.

This forms part of the charity’s annual Christmas appeal, where dozens of volunteers are taking to the city streets and supermarkets to collect donations during the busy shopping period in the run-up to Christmas. Last year, in December, it raised £29,000.

The charity has also partnered with Norfolk Community Foundation on the Surviving Winter campaign, which aims to keep vulnerable people warm and cared for this winter.

To donate, Visit the Surviving Winter appeal donation page at www.norfolkfoundation.com/news-events/launch-of-the-surviving-winter-appeal or call Norfolk Community Foundation on 01603 623 958.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Warning not to approach prisoner absconded from Norwich prison

James Cox, who is serving a sentence for fraud, absconded from open prison in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police raid Norwich flat for second time in less than two months

The words

Video At last! Daniel Farke lifts Championship manager-of-the-month prize

Daniel Farke is the Championship manager-of-the-month Picture: Robbie Stephenson

Poll Council leader denies ‘undisclosed personal connection’ to £8m golf club

(L-R): Cllr Harry Clarke and Cllr Pablo Dimoglou are calling on Breckland to be more open and democratic. Pictured, Elizabeth House, in Dereham. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman raped at University of East Anglia

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathhews / Concrete

Video 11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Live Norwich City v Bolton - Press Conference LIVE

Mo Leitner has missed the last two games with a calf injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video This Norfolk restaurant has been named one of the best in the world

Morston Hall's owner Galton Blackiston and head chef Greg Anderson. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast