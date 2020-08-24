Search

Homeless charity given £92,000 coronavirus funding

PUBLISHED: 20:21 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 20:21 24 August 2020

Homeless charity St Martins has recieved government coronavirus funding for health and wellness projects. Picture: Antony Kelly

Homeless charity St Martins has recieved government coronavirus funding for health and wellness projects. Picture: Antony Kelly

A Norfolk charity is celebrating after receiving coronavirus government funding to support health and wellbeing projects for homeless people.

St Martins has been awarded £92,244 from the Coronavirus Community Support Fund towards its work across the county.

The charity, based in Norwich, supports around 200 people at any one time, will use the cash to run more activities to support the health and wellbeing of homeless people whose support needs have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

The funding will be used to deliver activities including counselling sessions for people with the most complex trauma, yoga, mindfulness sessions, music, gardening and cooking projects.

Lucy Bone, head of community services said: “From our experience we know that wellbeing activities like yoga, mindfulness and arts and crafts can be a lifeline to some of the people we support. At St Martins we offer more than a home for the homeless; it is activities like these that help people build the confidence to move forward in their lives.”

