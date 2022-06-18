Promotion

Working for St Martins means working for one of the best charities in Great Britain. Steven Hansby-Moore describes his career from travelling circus to support worker.

A variety of jobs in the team, including support workers, maintenance workers, domestic workers, chefs and finance, adds up to St Martins being a large employer in the charity sector in Norfolk.

The organisation is accredited as a Living Wage employer, joining more than 3,500 employers across the UK who voluntarily pay the living wage.

Director of internal operations Jo Gillies-Wheatley said: “St Martins wouldn’t be St Martins if it wasn’t for our highly skilled and dedicated team.

“Each and every team member has a vital role to play, and we are committed to providing ongoing training and progression opportunities.”

St Martins is placed an outstanding number four in the best charities to work for in the national Best Companies list 2022, and workers such as Steven Hansby-Moore agree it’s a rewarding job to do.

A support worker in St Martins’ reablement service – an important part of the charity’s homelessness prevention work – Steven has worked at St Martins for six years.

Steven said: “I’ve had quite a few jobs. I’ve worked in a travelling circus, I’ve worked on the M25 as road maintenance and then I went into restaurant work, waitering and as an assistant manager.”

Steven then decided to get into a career in social care and gained experience in dementia care.

“I heard about St Martins years ago from the fundraising street collection which I always supported,” said Steven. “I thought one day maybe I would work for St Martins – and here I am!”

Steven started his career at St Martins at Webster Court, a residential service for people over the age of 50, and he has since moved into the community team.

Every day is different, which keeps the work interesting and challenging. It involves helping people to attend appointments, manage their mental health and provide support to help them maintain their homes.

Steven said: “Working as a team is really important. The skills you need are to be kind, compassionate and resilient.”

Between them, the team currently supports 47 people and offers 170 hours of dedicated support per week.

“I enjoy supporting the clients and having fun with them,” said Steven. “One of the most rewarding things is to promote independence and see the difference it makes.”

For more information about St Martins, view the 50th anniversary supplement.