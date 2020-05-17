Search

Controversial plans for 150 new homes to be discussed again

PUBLISHED: 06:30 18 May 2020

The land west of A144 St John's Road. Photo: Google Maps

The land west of A144 St John's Road. Photo: Google Maps

A controversial bid to build 150 new homes is to go back before councillors this week.

Members of East Suffolk Council’s northern planning committee had voiced several concerns about the plans for land around Bungay Pool on St John’s Road at an earlier meeting in February.

However, despite the concerns, councillors claimed their “hands were tied” after permission for 150 homes was granted in 2016.

In February’s meeting, a motion to approve the proposed layout and design of the homes failed to pass by five votes to four, with the decision deferred until Tuesday.

The meeting drew a strong turnout from local residents, with Bungay town mayor Sue Collins speaking on behalf of the council to express their opposition to the plans, which could increase the population of the town by 20pc.

A spokesperson for the applicant told councillors at the February meeting: “We are providing four areas of open space and character areas. We feel it will create a pleasant place to live.”

The homes would take up a third of the area, with the applicant claiming to be planning commercial developments for another third, while a separate landowner is intending to build more homes on the final part.

A spokesperson for Bungay Town Council said: “It is important to stress that Bungay Town Council is enthusiastic about further residential and commercial development within the town and welcomes this.

“However, as development of this site affects a 17pc increase in the housing stock for our town, it is of fundamental importance that it is future-proofed and fit for purpose throughout the life of the Waveney Local Plan and beyond.

“We are not looking for an award-winning development, but one which is of a standard that attracts new people to the town, while meeting the needs of current residents who need energy-efficient home that match their income and family size.

“This is the third time developers have applied for approval and we hope the committee will follow the example of neighbouring district councils and decline this application so the whole site can be comprehensively planned and developed for the benefit of the residents, the town and the environment.”

The meeting will be broadcast on the East Suffolk Council YouTube channel.

