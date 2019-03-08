Search

Road closures in place as popular parade celebrates Saint George

PUBLISHED: 16:49 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 23 April 2019

A scene from last year's St George's Day Parade in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

A scene from last year's St George's Day Parade in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

It has been a traditional feature of scouting in Lowestoft for decades.

And once more this weekend, Scouts, Cubs, Beavers and their leaders from across the Lowestoft district will be parading to celebrate St George.

This year's service in honour of the patron saint of Scouting and England will be held at 3pm on Sunday, April 28 in St Margaret's Church, Lowestoft.

A parade will assemble initially in the Trinity Methodist Church car park before forming up in Park Road at 2.30pm prior to marching to the church.

It will be headed by the District Explorer and Scout Network Unit followed by the Beavers, Cubs and Scouts from 4th Lowestoft, 1st Oulton Broad, 14th Lowestoft, 1st Blundeston, 2nd Carlton Colville, 1st Carlton Colville and 1st Pakefield groups.

At the entrance to Poplars Primary School the salute will be taken in the presence of guests of honour. Then outside the church entrance the Colour Parties will form the traditional arch through which the parade and congregation will pass.

To ensure the safety of those taking part in the parade Park Road will be closed to all through traffic between 2pm and 2.30pm and sections of St Margaret's Road will also be closed to traffic at intervals between 2.15pm and 3pm.

The western end of St Margaret's Road from its junction with Church Road to Ipswich/Worthing roads will also be closed after the service for about 30 minutes from 4pm while the parade marches to Poplars School where the order will be given to dismiss.

Lowestoft Scouts District Commissioner, Mel Buck, said: “These traffic arrangements are designed to ensure the safety of the children and their leaders who are taking part in the parade and to minimise inconvenience to residents.

“Full access will be available at all times to the emergency services and we will accommodate resident's vehicles as it becomes safe to do so.

“We are very grateful to Suffolk Highways and their agents for their help with traffic management.

“The parade is a tradition that has been a feature of scouting in Lowestoft for years.

“We have listened to feedback and have made some changes to the service this year.

“There will be no Readings, instead each section will be performing songs or sketches which should help all the young people to feel more included.”

