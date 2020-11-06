Search

Boost for hospice fundraising team with new arrival

PUBLISHED: 11:42 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 06 November 2020

Louise Archer, the newly appointed community and partnerships fundraiser for St Elizabeth Hospice in Great Yarmouth and Waveney. PHOTO: St Elizabeth Hospice

Louise Archer, the newly appointed community and partnerships fundraiser for St Elizabeth Hospice in Great Yarmouth and Waveney. PHOTO: St Elizabeth Hospice

A coastal hospice team have been boosted by a new community fundraiser to continue expanding its services in the area.

Louise Archer has joined the St Elizabeth Hospice team in Great Yarmouth and Waveney as a community and partnerships fundraiser, in a role which will see her help develop the hospice’s fundraising strategy as the hospice aims to expand its provision of free specialist palliative care to more people living with life-limiting conditions as part of a partnership with East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH).

Ms Archer will become a familiar face as she bids to encourage support from the north Suffolk and south and east Norfolk communities.

It comes as the charity expands its services into the Louise Hamilton Centre in Gorleston.

Ms Archer said: “As a Norfolk native and a regular visitor to the east coast, I am very familiar with its wonderful coastline and love taking my dog Vinnie for walks there.

“There is a strong community feel and I am excited to be able to work alongside local supporters, volunteers, schools and businesses to generate funds and develop relationships to help extend the hospice’s vital services to support more families and their loved ones who need this care.”

Since launching in April 2019, more than 1,000 patients living with conditions such as cancer, heart failure, pulmonary hypertension and neurological disorders, as well as their families, have received free care through the partnership.

The care has been delivered through the joint initiative’s varied specialist care provision available at Beccles Hospital, in the community and through the service’s 24-hour advice line OneCall.

Ms Archer, who began her new role on October 26, said: “The team have been very welcoming and I cannot wait to go into the community and meet people, from a safe distance, and help generate support for this special service which provides invaluable support to families during the hardest of times.”

For more information about the partnership, visit: www.stelizabethhospice.org.uk.

To support or fundraise for Sthe hospice, call Ms Archer on 07827 835 695 or email Louise.Archer@stelizabethhospice.org.uk.

To contact the 24-hour advice line OneCall, call 0800 567 0111.

