Cash boost for arts and education charities helping vulnerable young people

Published: 10:58 AM January 12, 2021

The Norwich-based St Edmunds Society, which received £1,000 from Persimmon Homes Anglia community champions fund in January 2021. - Credit: Persimmon Homes Anglia

Young and vulnerable people will be able to get support through the arts and practical skills thanks to a cash boost.

Community theatre company, The Common Lot, and educational charitable trust St Edmunds Society, both based in Norwich, received £850 and £1,000, respectively, from the Persimmon Homes Anglia monthly community champions fund.

John Eldridge, director in charge for Persimmon Homes Anglia, said: “This has been a tough year for charities and the arts, so we are pleased to be able to help two respected local good causes.”

St Edmunds Society provides alternative education provision for children and adults aged 14-25 who have struggled in mainstream schools.

It will use the £1,000 to buy PPE to keep students safe while on training courses.

The Common Lot will use the money to develop a10-week youth theatre project for 16-24-year-olds who are not in work or education.















