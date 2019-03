Three fire crews tackle building blaze

Crews have been battling a blaze in Thetford. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

Fire crews from three stations have battled a blaze in Thetford this evening, March 26.

Firefighters from Thetford, Brandon and East Harling were called to a building fire at St Edmunds Court at 10.30pm.

The teams left the scene at about 11.07pm.

No other emergency services attended and no-one is believed to have been injured.