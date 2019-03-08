Long-established city bowls club is seeking new members

Members of the St Clements Hill Bowls Club at the end of their 102nd season in 2016. Picture: Submitted Archant

A long-established city bowls club is holding a ‘welcome week’ for potential new members.

St Clements Hill Bowls Club, founded in May 1914, describes itself as friendly, non-competitive and 'the best kept secret in NR3.'

From Monday, May 6, members will be on hand at 19 St Clements Hill, Norwich, between 6pm and 7pm, to speak to potential new players.

The clubs states people of all abilities can try their hand at the sport, with no experience or equipment required.

The welcome week ends on Friday, May 10. For more information, contact secretary Michael Pollitt on 01603 486997.