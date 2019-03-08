Long-established city bowls club is seeking new members

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:56 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 06 May 2019

Members of the St Clements Hill Bowls Club at the end of their 102nd season in 2016. Picture: Submitted

Members of the St Clements Hill Bowls Club at the end of their 102nd season in 2016. Picture: Submitted

A long-established city bowls club is holding a ‘welcome week’ for potential new members.

St Clements Hill Bowls Club, founded in May 1914, describes itself as friendly, non-competitive and 'the best kept secret in NR3.'

From Monday, May 6, members will be on hand at 19 St Clements Hill, Norwich, between 6pm and 7pm, to speak to potential new players.

The clubs states people of all abilities can try their hand at the sport, with no experience or equipment required.

The welcome week ends on Friday, May 10. For more information, contact secretary Michael Pollitt on 01603 486997.

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

Early bird Canary fans at the Norwich City promotion parade

Ethan Batterbee, 19, from Thorpe St Andrew, and parents John and Sharon have been outside City Hall since 6am. Picture: Archant

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

