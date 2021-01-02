Norfolk school pool is being demolished to make space if it needs to expand

Published: 8:19 AM January 2, 2021

A derelict swimming pool is being demolished at St Clement's High School at Terrington, near King's Lynn - Credit: Google

A 'redundant' school swimming pool is being demolished to make room for an extension if it needs to expand.

West Norfolk council has agreed plans to remove the timber-framed changing room and fill in the pool at St Clements High School on Churchgate Way, Terrington.

The building stands to the south of the main school complex, on Churchgate Way.

In its planning application, the school states: "The pool equipment and structure is now beyond economical repair.

"The pool has been redundant for many years and is falling into a state of disrepair. Some poly-carbonate panels have been removed and access to the internal space has been created leading to vandalism.

"The removal of the pool will create a usable space that will allow additional provision of building space to be investigated should the requirement be identified in the future."

The application states the structure of the building including the changing room area, poly-carbonate panels and aluminium framing will be removed.

The pool base will then be broken up to enable surface water drainage before the pool will be back filled with hard core and crushed concrete.

Most recent figures show that with 640 pupils the school, which is rated good by Ofsted, is nearing its capacity of 650.

The application goes on: "The area will be back filled using crushed concrete to allow for the provision of a prefabricated building should this be required as part of future requirements at the school. Until such time that a building need is identified the area will remain unused."

A method statement regarding demolition adds: "The building to be demolished is located on school grounds and is fenced off from pedestrian access. It is intended that the demolition work will be completed during school closure."