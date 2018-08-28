Search

Advanced search

A high school in Norfolk wanted to make Remembrance 2018 special

PUBLISHED: 09:11 14 November 2018

St Clements High shcool held a special remebrance service. Photo: courtesy of Anton Modica

St Clements High shcool held a special remebrance service. Photo: courtesy of Anton Modica

courtesy of Anton Modica

A West Norfolk high school didn’t want Remembrance Day 2018 to be like the others, they wanted to do something special.

St Clements High school had a special memorial made in the school grounds. Photo: courtesy of Anton ModicaSt Clements High school had a special memorial made in the school grounds. Photo: courtesy of Anton Modica

Spearheaded by head of history teacher Anton Modica, pupils from St Clement’s High School, Terrington St Clement’s near King’s Lynn, held a special service of Remembrance on Friday November 9, which included songs from the years of war, poems, talks and placing of poppies made by each member of the school and it’s community.

Mr Modica said: “Our school come together in an incredibly poignant and powerful display of respect, reflection and remembrance. We are proud of our student community daily, for a whole range of things, but on this day, they showed the very best of themselves.

St Clements High shcool pupils made a poppy to be plated at their memorial. Photo: courtesy of Anton ModicaSt Clements High shcool pupils made a poppy to be plated at their memorial. Photo: courtesy of Anton Modica

“It was also a real privilege to see our Cadet and Scouts students attend in their uniforms reminding us of the many strands to the services that protect us on a daily basis.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Updated Overturned lorry blocks Norwich-bound A47

The crash closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham. Pic: Kimberly Youngman.

Video ‘It frightened the life out of me’ - woman speaks out after nearly falling victim to £25,000 scam

Jan Ames received a phone call from a man claiming to be with BT, telling her that her account had been hacked and to go to her local bank to transfer �25,000. She got suspicious and wants to warn others of this particular scam. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Son of angling legend John Wilson pays tribute to his father

Lee Wilson and his father John Wilson. John Wilson passed away early today. Pic: Lee Wilson.

Report suggests Premier League side are keen to poach Canaries chief

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber at Carrow Road Picture: Sonya Duncan

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Seven free and cheap things to do in Norfolk this week

The Deep Purple Family Treee Show is coming to the Waterfront

Video ‘It frightened the life out of me’ - woman speaks out after nearly falling victim to £25,000 scam

Jan Ames received a phone call from a man claiming to be with BT, telling her that her account had been hacked and to go to her local bank to transfer �25,000. She got suspicious and wants to warn others of this particular scam. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Council boss: Why I sanctioned investigation into Tory councillor emails

Dr Wendy Thomson, who is leaving as managing director of Norfolk County Council at Christmas, sanctioned the email investigation. Photo: Archant

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Man arrested near King’s Lynn after police notice smell of oil

Oil drums found in the back of the vehicle Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast