A high school in Norfolk wanted to make Remembrance 2018 special
PUBLISHED: 09:11 14 November 2018
courtesy of Anton Modica
A West Norfolk high school didn’t want Remembrance Day 2018 to be like the others, they wanted to do something special.
Spearheaded by head of history teacher Anton Modica, pupils from St Clement’s High School, Terrington St Clement’s near King’s Lynn, held a special service of Remembrance on Friday November 9, which included songs from the years of war, poems, talks and placing of poppies made by each member of the school and it’s community.
Mr Modica said: “Our school come together in an incredibly poignant and powerful display of respect, reflection and remembrance. We are proud of our student community daily, for a whole range of things, but on this day, they showed the very best of themselves.
“It was also a real privilege to see our Cadet and Scouts students attend in their uniforms reminding us of the many strands to the services that protect us on a daily basis.”