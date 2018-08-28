A high school in Norfolk wanted to make Remembrance 2018 special

St Clements High shcool held a special remebrance service. Photo: courtesy of Anton Modica courtesy of Anton Modica

A West Norfolk high school didn’t want Remembrance Day 2018 to be like the others, they wanted to do something special.

St Clements High school had a special memorial made in the school grounds. Photo: courtesy of Anton Modica St Clements High school had a special memorial made in the school grounds. Photo: courtesy of Anton Modica

Spearheaded by head of history teacher Anton Modica, pupils from St Clement’s High School, Terrington St Clement’s near King’s Lynn, held a special service of Remembrance on Friday November 9, which included songs from the years of war, poems, talks and placing of poppies made by each member of the school and it’s community.

Mr Modica said: “Our school come together in an incredibly poignant and powerful display of respect, reflection and remembrance. We are proud of our student community daily, for a whole range of things, but on this day, they showed the very best of themselves.

St Clements High shcool pupils made a poppy to be plated at their memorial. Photo: courtesy of Anton Modica St Clements High shcool pupils made a poppy to be plated at their memorial. Photo: courtesy of Anton Modica

“It was also a real privilege to see our Cadet and Scouts students attend in their uniforms reminding us of the many strands to the services that protect us on a daily basis.”