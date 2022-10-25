Extremely rare caterpillar not seen in decades spotted in Norfolk

A caterpillar rarely seen in the UK has been spotted in west Norfolk - Credit: Nick Harris

A caterpillar rarely seen in the UK since the 1800s has been spotted in Norfolk.

The Spurge Hawk-moth caterpillar was seen in Wild Ken Hill near Heacham last week.

Photographer Nick Harris was on the Norfolk Coast Path when he spotted the insect feasting on sea spurge by the dunes.

The Spurge Hawk-moth is extremely rare in the UK - the last known sighting of a wild adult moth in Norfolk was in 1887.

The caterpillar was last seen eating spurge on the coastal path - Credit: Nick Harris

A larva was later spotted in Martham in 1952 and an adult moth was caught by a boy in Snettisham in 2003 - but this is believed to have been a bred specimen and not wild.

Adults can be identified due to having a rosy tinge to the lower wing.

A spokesman for Wild Ken Hill said: “This caterpillar appearing at Wild Ken Hill is something we never expected to see and something that's hardly been seen in the UK since the 1800s.

"It was certainly a huge surprise, but the changing climate will result in more species moving further north from their historic ranges.

"This year was an exceptional one for migrant moths in particular, with one of the largest irruptions of Hummingbird Hawk-moths I can remember arriving from the continent."

The presence of the southern European caterpillar on the Norfolk Coast Path suggests that two others must have been in Norfolk this summer.

Despite extensive searches this week, there appear to be no others on the site - making this one all the rarer.

An adult Spurge Hawk-moth - Credit: Archant

Experts believe it will pupate soon and are hoping that it survives should there be a cold spell.

The spokesman added: "The Spurge Hawk-moth caterpillar is one sole individual, but it may be that others were there and have already pupated just below the surface of the sandy beach.

"We are unsure as to whether they will survive our winter but here’s hoping.”

Wild Ken Hill is a 4,000-acre conservation site in west Norfolk working to rewild and restore nature and grow food using sustainable regenerative practices.

BBC's Autumnwatch will once again be broadcast live from Wild Ken Hill in the new series which returns to BBC Two this week.