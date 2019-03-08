Search

From the promotion race to a marathon in 12 hours - one City fan's big weekend

PUBLISHED: 14:37 27 April 2019

David

David "Spud" Thornhill before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 23/02/2019

Most London marathon runners will spend Saturday night resting up, finishing last-minute preparations and trying to relax.

But one will be braving the rain to cheer Norwich City over the finish line of this season's race to the Premier League.

Canaries super fan David 'Spud' Thornhill said will be at Carrow Road for Saturday's all-important clash against Blackburnm, despite having to run more than 26 miles on Sunday.

He said: “While I really should be resting up in a London hotel, I shall be enjoying the start of what hopefully will be a promotion party at Carrow Road.

“While many of you will be celebrating for a while in the ground and through the night, shortly after the game I will be heading to my hotel room in London, waking just a few hours later to run the 26.2 miles.

“And after that's done, I will be raising my glass and finally celebrating our promotion with a few well-deserved beers.”

