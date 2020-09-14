Search

Advanced search

Woman in 70s reported missing found safe and well

PUBLISHED: 07:56 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:58 14 September 2020

Rosalyn Emmett, who has been reported as missing to police. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Rosalyn Emmett, who has been reported as missing to police. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

A woman in her 70s who was reported missing from her home near Norwich, has been found safe and well.

Rosalyn Emmett, 71, was reported missing after last being seen at her home on North Walsham Road in Sprowston at 9.45am on Sunday morning - September 13.

Police appealed for help in tracing her, but on Monday morning it was confirmed she has been found safe and well.

Norfolk Constabulary has thanked anybody that helped with the appeal.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Six nights of disruption for motorists in Norwich about to get under way

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

The top 9 Norfolk beachfront hotels according to Tripadvisor

Great Yarmouth beach Photo: Sonya Duncan

‘We’re concerned about Christmas’ - How large families are being hit by new ‘rule of six’

Karen Wilton and her family of 12, will no longer all be able to meet up in the same place from Monday September 14, when new restirctions on social gatherings come into force in England. Picture: Karen Wilton

Rule of six law starts today - here are all the new rules

Health Secretary Matt Hancock giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons. Picture PA Wire.

Keeper ‘devastated’ by horrific double leg-break injury

George Bugg, in action for his parent club Bury Town, picks the ball out of the back of his net against AFC Sudbury. Bugg suffered a horrific injury playing for Whitton at Dereham over the weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Six nights of disruption for motorists in Norwich about to get under way

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

The top 9 Norfolk beachfront hotels according to Tripadvisor

Great Yarmouth beach Photo: Sonya Duncan

‘We’re concerned about Christmas’ - How large families are being hit by new ‘rule of six’

Karen Wilton and her family of 12, will no longer all be able to meet up in the same place from Monday September 14, when new restirctions on social gatherings come into force in England. Picture: Karen Wilton

Rule of six law starts today - here are all the new rules

Health Secretary Matt Hancock giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons. Picture PA Wire.

Keeper ‘devastated’ by horrific double leg-break injury

George Bugg, in action for his parent club Bury Town, picks the ball out of the back of his net against AFC Sudbury. Bugg suffered a horrific injury playing for Whitton at Dereham over the weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Testing chaos continues as patients turned away from empty sites

Mike Lowe and Chloe Brown from Earlham with their children. Their son Ethan, 9, needed a coronavirus test after developing a cough and temperature, but they were turned away from a site as they had not been sent a QR code. Photo: Chloe Brown

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Former RAF Marham homes go on sale from £119,000

The RAF Marham homes for sale. Pic: supplied

New design for market following concerns over impact

The design for Great Yarmouth's new covered market is being described as 'architecturally strikiing' Picture: GYBC