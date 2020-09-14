Woman in 70s reported missing found safe and well
PUBLISHED: 07:56 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:58 14 September 2020
A woman in her 70s who was reported missing from her home near Norwich, has been found safe and well.
Rosalyn Emmett, 71, was reported missing after last being seen at her home on North Walsham Road in Sprowston at 9.45am on Sunday morning - September 13.
Police appealed for help in tracing her, but on Monday morning it was confirmed she has been found safe and well.
Norfolk Constabulary has thanked anybody that helped with the appeal.
