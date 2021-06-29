News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Missing 77-year-old man found safe and well

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:54 AM June 29, 2021   
Sprowston town sign. Sprowston has just been voted a town from a parish. Picture: Denise Bradley

Sprowston man John Keable has been found safe and well. - Credit: Archant

Police have confirmed a missing 77-year-old man from the outskirts of Norwich has been found.

John Keable was reported missing on Friday, June 25.

He had last been seen at his home in Redmayne View in Sprowston at 7.30am.

Norfolk Police confirmed on Tuesday morning that Mr Keable had been found safe and well at a home in Bowthorpe at around 4pm the previous Friday.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services were called to a blaze at commercial premises in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford.

Norfolk Live | Updated

People told to keep windows shut as dozens of firefighters fight blaze

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to Kaine Jerram from Worstead.

Warm tributes to much-loved man 'who was there for everyone'

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
A man has died in a fire in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Ben Hardy. Picture: Ben Hardy

Norfolk Live | Updated

Police and fire crews remain on scene after early hours house blaze

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A planning application to renovate the clock inside Norwich railway station and install six new digi

Norfolk Live

Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus