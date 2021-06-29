Missing 77-year-old man found safe and well

Published: 8:54 AM June 29, 2021

Sprowston man John Keable has been found safe and well. - Credit: Archant

Police have confirmed a missing 77-year-old man from the outskirts of Norwich has been found.

John Keable was reported missing on Friday, June 25.

He had last been seen at his home in Redmayne View in Sprowston at 7.30am.

Norfolk Police confirmed on Tuesday morning that Mr Keable had been found safe and well at a home in Bowthorpe at around 4pm the previous Friday.