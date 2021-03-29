News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich golf course unable to open for trading after damage to greens

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 5:57 PM March 29, 2021   
Damage was caused to six greens on Sprowston Manor and Country Club's golf course. - Credit: Archant/Britannia

A Norwich hotel has seen six of its golf course holes damaged by vandals hours before it was due to reopen for the first time.

Sprowston Manor Hotel and Country Club shared the news with members on its Facebook page on Monday morning that a number of its greens had been damaged overnight.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the damage was caused between 11pm on Sunday, March 28, and 6am on Monday morning.

The spokesman said suspects entered the site and damaged six greens on the golf course, pulling turf up.

The hotel's greens team was carrying out urgent repair works to the damaged greens throughout the day.

The hotel was due to welcome back golfers to the fairway on Monday under the new government guidelines allowing a range of outdoor activities such as golf to go ahead.

In a post to members on Facebook, the country club, which is based on Wroxham Road, wrote: "Due to overnight vandalism which is being investigated by Norwich Police to five of the greens we are sadly unable to reopen today."

In an update, the hotel shared damage has been repaired and the course will reopen from 8am on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference 36/20104/21.

