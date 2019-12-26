Firefighters slice ring off person's finger

A crew at Sprowston fire station sprang into action after the wearer attended the station just before 6.30pm on Thursday, December 26.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said firefighters used a specialist ring cutter to slice through the metal.

"It's like a tin opener which they slide under the ring and twist to slice the metal," they said.