Firefighters slice ring off person's finger
PUBLISHED: 21:00 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 21:00 26 December 2019
Firefighters have sliced off a ring which was stuck on a person's finger.
A crew at Sprowston fire station sprang into action after the wearer attended the station just before 6.30pm on Thursday, December 26.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said firefighters used a specialist ring cutter to slice through the metal.
"It's like a tin opener which they slide under the ring and twist to slice the metal," they said.