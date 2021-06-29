Fan zone packed for England v Germany showdown

Updated

Published: 5:35 PM June 29, 2021 Updated: 5:56 PM June 29, 2021

Crowds at The Arena in Sprowston getting ready for the England v Germany Euros match. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Despite the wet weather, England fans are out in force as they packed out a Norwich fan arena for a big screening of the Euro 2020 clash against Germany.

Around 400 fans sat with ponchos and England shirts in the rain at The Arena in Sprowston to watch the big game.

Chants of "Southgate you're the one" to the tune of Atomic Kitten's 'Whole Again' were among the classics echoing around the venue as the fans were in good spirits for the Round of 16 fixture.

A roar broke out after the national anthems with England fans in confident mood at the Avian Way site.

During the first 45 minutes, some people carried trays of beers to tables while a long queue waited for the cubicle toilets as the game kicked off, and again just before the half-time whistle.

You may also want to watch:

There were plenty of heads in hands as Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and Harry Maguire came close for England.

And there were loud cheers as England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved well from Timo Werner before chants of 'Stand up for the England' broke out.

Ahead of the game, one fan, Callan Rumsby, 20, said: "I am so confident. We are going all the way to the final. [Jack] Grealish is bringing it home.

"Ever since The Netherlands lost it feels like we can do this."

Organiser Daegan Watts, who is a shareholder of The Arena, said he expected "thousands" of pints to be served during the evening.

Mr Watts added: "It's probably the biggest rivalry after England versus Scotland. Everyone is in a good mood. Despite the weather, they have still come out and the atmosphere is great.

"It's good for business if England win but also for everyone's spirits and for the city as well."

One brave fan even removed his shirt in the rain ahead of kick-off as the sounds of Oasis and Three Lions by The Lightning Seeds, David Baddiel and Frank Skinner played out of loudspeakers.

England fan Ryan Haylett, 21, said: "Five of us have come along together for this. If we win this game, we can win the lottery!"

On another table nearby, Sam Minns, 25, said: "We decided to come here because of the atmosphere. I've come with three mates and I'm feeling confident."

As the game kicked off, the chants died down as the fans were glued to the screen with a mixture of nerves, confidence and pride.