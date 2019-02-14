Well-known pug Bruno needs your help after slipping two discs
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
He is a well-known, and wrinkly, face around Sprowston.
Bruno the pug often attracts attention while out for his daily walks, the recipient of strokes and cuddles from strangers.
But it was last week, on Friday, February 1, while out for a walk, that the six-year-old canine started struggling to get about, dragging his legs.
As his pain became worse, and he was eventually unable to walk or run, owners Grace Jackson, 19, and sister Ella Gibbs, 22, knew it was time to go to the doctors.
After an MRI, vets told them he needed urgent surgery after slipping two discs in his back - an operation which came with a hefty price tag of almost £5,000.
Now, the pair are turning to the community for help, with Miss Jackson, who lives at Wroxham Road but is currently at the University of York studying, set to scale the Yorkshire Three Peaks in June.
The challenge will see her climb Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, with many who take the feat on aiming to do so in fewer than 12 hours.
Miss Jackson said: “I don’t do hiking at all, but I do a bit of netball so I’m starting to do longer walks and fitness training to build up the stamina.”
She said she heard about Bruno’s injury from her sister.
“My sister text me when I was at university and she’s been keeping me informed,” she said. “I have been coming back to check on him.
“He was crying from the pain and he was not even eating, which for quite a big pug told us something was definitely wrong.”
The vet bill has come to a total of £4,914.51.
A JustGiving page has been set up to help cover some of the costs, on which Miss Jackson said: “All animal and dog lovers will understand the lengths any of us would go to for our pets and I really hope you will support our efforts in this cause - it would be so greatly appreciated.”
She has set a target of £500, and has raised £130, so far.
If you would like to donate, click here.