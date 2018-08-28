Search

Advanced search

Community centre to open following major £1.2m revamp

PUBLISHED: 16:41 06 December 2018

Following a £1.2m upgrade, Sprowston Diamond Centre will be officially opened Monday, December 10. Picture: Sprowston Town Council

Following a £1.2m upgrade, Sprowston Diamond Centre will be officially opened Monday, December 10. Picture: Sprowston Town Council

Sprowston Town Council

Following a major £1.2m upgrade, a community centre in the outskirts of Norwich will be officially opened to the public.

Following a £1.2m upgrade, Sprowston Diamond Centre will be officially opened Monday, December 10. Picture: Sprowston Town CouncilFollowing a £1.2m upgrade, Sprowston Diamond Centre will be officially opened Monday, December 10. Picture: Sprowston Town Council

The Sprowston Diamond Centre, in School Lane, will be opened by councillor Ian Moncur, chairman of Sprowston Town Council, on Monday, December 10.

Broadland residents are welcome to celebrate the revamped community centre, which includes a multi-use sports hall, changing rooms and new kitchens, between 10am and 3pm.

Supported by Broadland District Council, the extension will see the centre being used as a meeting place for various groups, older people’s organisations, dance groups and exercise classes, and can now accommodate larger group activities and offer sports facilities.

Following a £1.2m upgrade, Sprowston Diamond Centre will be officially opened Monday, December 10. Picture: Sprowston Town CouncilFollowing a £1.2m upgrade, Sprowston Diamond Centre will be officially opened Monday, December 10. Picture: Sprowston Town Council

It also includes additional cooking facilities, new changing rooms, new toilets and car park improvements.

Mr Moncur said: “I’m delighted that Sprowston Diamond Centre is fully open. This important community hub has always been very well used and, now it’s been revamped, delivers exactly what Sprowston residents need.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk police officer resigns over inappropriate use of Twitter

Former PC Rod Morrison resigned over inappropriate use of his work twitter account. Photo:Twitter

Devastated son releases film on suicide after his mother took her own life

April Archer and her son Jamie. Picture: Archer Family

Will Norfolk see a white Christmas? Forecasters predict snow fall on Christmas Eve

Marina Prostkova enjoying the snow in The Walks, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Father of Norwich cyclist who died in alleyway said warning signs would have saved his life

Warren Dowling, 32, was described as a

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Ed Sheeran makes surprise visit to music students in Norwich

Ed Sheeran speaking to Access Creative College students from around the country at Epic Studios in Norwich. Photo: Danielle Booden

Norfolk police officer resigns over inappropriate use of Twitter

Former PC Rod Morrison resigned over inappropriate use of his work twitter account. Photo:Twitter

Safety fears over corner where four cars have crashed this year

Scene of a recent accident at the St John corner on Lion Road near Palgrave. Picture: Jonny Ling

Judge jails gang responsible for more than 200 burglaries across East Anglia to more than 70 years in prison

The nine men who have been found guilty of conspiracy to burgle. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Will Norfolk see a white Christmas? Forecasters predict snow fall on Christmas Eve

Marina Prostkova enjoying the snow in The Walks, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast