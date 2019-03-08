Search

Firefighters called to crash in Sprowston

PUBLISHED: 22:46 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 22:46 04 October 2019

Fire crews called to crash in Sprowston. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Firefighters were called out to a crash in Sprowston.

Appliances from Sprowston and Carrow attended a road traffic collision on Wroxham Road, Sprowston at just before 5.30pm on Friday (October 4).

The crews made the scene and surrounding area safe.

Meanwhile, earlier, at 3.20pm, appliances from Sprowston and Earlham were called out to a kitchen fire on Ives Road, off Fifers Lane, Norwich.

The crews used hose reel jets and wore breathing apparatus.

They also used a positive pressure ventilation fan.

And at just before 4.40pm, one appliance from Fakenham attended reports of a fire in the open on Raynham Road, Colkirk, near Fakenham.

This was a false alarm caused by controlled burning.

