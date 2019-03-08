Firefighters called to crash in Sprowston

Fire crews called to crash in Sprowston. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters were called out to a crash in Sprowston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Appliances from Sprowston and Carrow attended a road traffic collision on Wroxham Road, Sprowston at just before 5.30pm on Friday (October 4).

The crews made the scene and surrounding area safe.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, earlier, at 3.20pm, appliances from Sprowston and Earlham were called out to a kitchen fire on Ives Road, off Fifers Lane, Norwich.

The crews used hose reel jets and wore breathing apparatus.

They also used a positive pressure ventilation fan.

And at just before 4.40pm, one appliance from Fakenham attended reports of a fire in the open on Raynham Road, Colkirk, near Fakenham.

This was a false alarm caused by controlled burning.