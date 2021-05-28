Public asked for views as site proposed for town skatepark

Published: 11:29 AM May 28, 2021

Residents are being invited to have their say on a new skate park which is being created as a "much-needed asset" for a community.

Sprowston Town Council has called for suggestions on suitable equipment for the proposed skate park to be located adjacent to Blue Boar Lane.

There have been several locations proposed for the new facility in the past as the council works in partnership with Sprowston Youth Engagement Project (SYEP) and developers.

Bill Couzens, vice chairman of the town council, said: "I have been on the council since 2011 and it seems young people want a skate park but, whether we have put it, someone always seems to say 'we do not want it near us'.

"Hopefully there will be no objections to this latest proposal."

A statement from the town council states suggestions from the public will be considered on affordability, available space, and noise impact for nearby residents.

It adds: "The adjacent play area will have play and exercise equipment suitable for children of all ages, but with an emphasis on older children and teenagers."

Mr Couzens believes the skate park is much-needed for the area.

He said: "Sprowston is not alone as there are lots of places about where there are not enough options for young people. There does not seem to be much provision for teenagers.

"I think this skate park will be a fantastic asset for the community. It is down to the developer as a land return on their investment so the council will continue to press for that."

Mr Couzens has also said he would be in favour of the former Viking pub on Tills Road being converted into a community centre.

The item has been listed on the town council's meeting agenda for the past few months, but it has been below the line as it is deemed to be commercially sensitive.

Residents have questioned whether the deal is close to completion with the item listed as 'purchase of the former-Viking public house' for the council's meeting on Wednesday.

Mr Couzens said further details will be announced in due course.