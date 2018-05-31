Inquest opens into death of high school student

Sprowston Community Academy, which is in shock after the death of a year 10 pupil. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a Sprowston Community Academy student who died earlier this week.

Macy Smith died aged 14 in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on Monday, November 25.

An inquest opening held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Friday, November 29 heard how Miss Smith had suffered a hypoxic brain injury and died in hospital.

The teenager, who attended school in Sprowston and was in year 10, lived on Cladon Third Close.

Earlier this week, a letter was sent to parents, carers and guardians at the school informing them of her death and paying tribute to her.

The letter, signed by headteacher Liz Woods, said: "Our love and thoughts are with the family at this time and the whole school community sends them our most sincere sympathy and support."

If you need to talk, the Samaritans can be contacted 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, on 116 123.