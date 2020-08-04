New Co-operative Food to open in Sprowston

Headquarters of the Norfolk and Suffolk Wing Air Training Corps on Chartwell Road, Norwich, which could soon be home to a Co-operative Food branch. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A new branch of Co-operative Food could soon join a drive-through Starbucks on a former Cold War site on the edge of Norwich.

The Central England Co-operative Ltd has lodged a planning application with Broadland District Council to install two illuminated ‘The Co-operative Food’ signs on the retail unit on the former Royal Observer Corps (ROC) headquarters on Chartwell Road in Sprowston.

In 2016, the council granted Starbucks permission to build a new drive-through coffee shop on the site alongside a 3000sqft retail space.

If the Central England Co-operative is given permission for the signage, the company said it hoped to open the doors to the new store in next month.

A spokesperson said: “Over the coming weeks our dedicated and hardworking property team will be putting the finishing touches on the brand new site which will feature everything people expect from a Central England Co-op store as well as a raft of exciting new features such as a free water refill station, customer seating and much, much more.”