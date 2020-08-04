Search

Advanced search

New Co-operative Food to open in Sprowston

PUBLISHED: 12:52 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:52 04 August 2020

Headquarters of the Norfolk and Suffolk Wing Air Training Corps on Chartwell Road, Norwich, which could soon be home to a Co-operative Food branch. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Headquarters of the Norfolk and Suffolk Wing Air Training Corps on Chartwell Road, Norwich, which could soon be home to a Co-operative Food branch. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A new branch of Co-operative Food could soon join a drive-through Starbucks on a former Cold War site on the edge of Norwich.

The Central England Co-operative Ltd has lodged a planning application with Broadland District Council to install two illuminated ‘The Co-operative Food’ signs on the retail unit on the former Royal Observer Corps (ROC) headquarters on Chartwell Road in Sprowston.

You may also want to watch:

In 2016, the council granted Starbucks permission to build a new drive-through coffee shop on the site alongside a 3000sqft retail space.

If the Central England Co-operative is given permission for the signage, the company said it hoped to open the doors to the new store in next month.

A spokesperson said: “Over the coming weeks our dedicated and hardworking property team will be putting the finishing touches on the brand new site which will feature everything people expect from a Central England Co-op store as well as a raft of exciting new features such as a free water refill station, customer seating and much, much more.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Huge queues at Norwich restaurants as half-price scheme launches

Diners queuing at Wagamama in Norwich on the first day of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: James Randle

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Streetview

Office supply firm goes into liquidation owing more than £1million

Everything Office was based at Quay View business park in Lowestoft, Suffolk. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Streetview

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Eight Wetherspoon staff self-isolating after worker tests positive for coronavirus

The William Adams pub in Gorleston, part of the Wetherspoons chain, has said one of its staff members has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Boy ‘shaken’ following dangerous driving incident

Police are seeking witnesses to an incident of dangerous driving that happened on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft on Friday, July 24. Picture: Google Images

Do you remember these Norwich nightclubs?

Norwich nightclub Cockers. Picture: Archant Library

Office supply firm goes into liquidation owing more than £1million

Everything Office was based at Quay View business park in Lowestoft, Suffolk. Picture: GETTY IMAGES