‘Disgusting’: Carer’s anger over Pontins room that ‘wasn’t cleaned’

PUBLISHED: 12:22 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 24 August 2020

Bonnie Moore (inset) has hit out at her

Bonnie Moore (inset) has hit out at her "disgusting" room at Pontins Pakefield. PHOTOS: Bonnie Moore

Archant

A woman has slammed a coastal holiday resort after her “disgusting” stay, including in a room which “hadn’t been cleaned” before she arrived.

Pontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick ButcherPontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Bonnie Moore visited Pontins in Pakefield for a break after working as a carer throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

On arrival, she was greeted with mouldy curtains, a broken bath panel and doorstep, while the flooring on the children’s playground was split and raised up.

Miss Moore, who stayed at the resort for the first time between August 4-7, said she would not be returning.

She said: “I just wanted to have a nice relaxing time with my family so we went away for a few days, but it was disgusting.

Bonnie Moore with her son Finnlee. PHOTO: Bonnie MooreBonnie Moore with her son Finnlee. PHOTO: Bonnie Moore

“We spoke to the manager who said all he could do was apologise that it hadn’t been cleaned.

“There was mould on the curtains, bath panels were hanging off and even the toilet roll holder wasn’t on the wall properly.

“When we opened the door there was a horrible smell of damp so we had to air it out and spray a bottle of air freshener. It was very disappointing, especially with the pandemic.”

The Pontins website states apartments will undergo an enhanced cleaning routine in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus.

A broken bath panel at Pontins Pakefield. PHOTO: Bonnie MooreA broken bath panel at Pontins Pakefield. PHOTO: Bonnie Moore

Miss Moore, from Sprowston, visited the resort with her five-year-old son, her 21-year-old daughter and one-year-old grandson, as well as her sister, her sister’s partner and their five-year-old girl.

She said: “Some of the rooms had signs on the door to say they’d been cleaned but ours didn’t.

“The manager came and admitted it hadn’t been cleaned before we arrived and said he would send a cleaner over. Then they left us to it.

Mould on the curtains at Pontins Pakefield. PHOTO: Bonnie MooreMould on the curtains at Pontins Pakefield. PHOTO: Bonnie Moore

“Three hours later someone arrived with a bottle of solution and cleaning cloths and told us we shouldn’t be in there because it hadn’t been cleaned yet, but at no point were we offered another room or somewhere else to stay.”

Pontins caused controversy earlier this year with the announcement the Pakefield site would become adults-only.

However, it have relaxed the policy until the end of September, while its website states they are “in the process of upgrading the playground areas”.

Pontins has been approached for comment.

A dirty bathroom cupboard at Pontins Pakefield. PHOTO: Bonnie MooreA dirty bathroom cupboard at Pontins Pakefield. PHOTO: Bonnie Moore

An unclean air vent at Pontins Pakefield. PHOTO: Bonnie MooreAn unclean air vent at Pontins Pakefield. PHOTO: Bonnie Moore

