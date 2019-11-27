Search

School in shock at sudden death of teenage pupil

PUBLISHED: 12:48 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 27 November 2019

Sprowston Community Academy, which is in shock after the death of a year 10 pupil Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A school community is in shock after the sudden death of a pupil.

Parents, carers, pupils and guardians at Sprowston Community Academy were informed of the death of a year 10 pupil in a letter sent on Tuesday.

The letter, signed by head of school Liz Woods, said: "Our love and thoughts are with the family at this time and the whole school community sends them our most sincere sympathy and support.

"We are all deeply affected by this, but we will be trying to keep the school as normal as possible over the next few days whilst allowing the children to talk if they want to."

■ If you need to talk, contact the Samaritans 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, on 08457 909090.

