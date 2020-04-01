Garden shed destroyed after arson attack

Springfield Gardens, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

A garden shed was destroyed by arsonists last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two fire crews were called to tackle the blaze, which was spreading to a fence and a house, in Springfield Gardens, Lowestoft.

You may also want to watch:

Crews from Lowestoft South and Wrentham were called out at 8.32pm on Tuesday, March 31.

Suffolk Police have appealed for witnesses following the incident.

Anyone with information about the fire, which is being treated as arson by officers, is urged to contact PC Ian Runacres at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 37/19072/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.