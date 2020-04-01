Search

Garden shed destroyed after arson attack

PUBLISHED: 13:23 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:23 01 April 2020

Springfield Gardens, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

A garden shed was destroyed by arsonists last night.

Two fire crews were called to tackle the blaze, which was spreading to a fence and a house, in Springfield Gardens, Lowestoft.

Crews from Lowestoft South and Wrentham were called out at 8.32pm on Tuesday, March 31.

Suffolk Police have appealed for witnesses following the incident.

Anyone with information about the fire, which is being treated as arson by officers, is urged to contact PC Ian Runacres at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 37/19072/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

