Family reunited with dog in Norfolk - six years after being stolen 200 miles away
PUBLISHED: 17:08 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:41 21 November 2020
Archant
A thrilled family has been reunited with their beloved dog in Norfolk - more than six years after she was stolen 200 miles away.
Bonnie the Springer Spaniel was taken from her home in a village south of Durham on May 7, 2014, when she was only three years old.
The heartbroken Hall family searched tirelessly and did all they could to bring her home.
But around two years ago, they said they had accepted the worst.
Then, on Thursday, they got the call they had always dreamed of and were told Bonnie had found in Wisbech, more than 200 miles away.
And on Saturday, they were finally reunited at a vets in Terrington, near King’s Lynn.
Bonnie’s owner, Simon Hall, said: “It was horrendous when she taken. We presumed somebody had been watching or waiting.
“It was a time when dogs were being stolen and being used for intensive breeding and that was one of our worst fears.
“We started a campaign on Facebook and we put posters all around the village. We tried everything.
“In the end things died down and that was it really and we lost all hope.
“On Thursday I got a phone call from Caroline Trigg, the dog warden, and I couldn’t believe it. She asked, ‘have you got a dog called Bonnie?’.
“I was speechless. I had to pull over.”
Bonnie was found abandoned by a walker in Wisbech and brought to Terrington Veterinary Centre where she was scanned for a microchip.
The now ten-year-old cocker spaniel was given some much needed TLC, but also had to undergo an operation to remove her ovaries and uterus.
It is suspected that Bonnie was used for excessive breeding and the veterinary team at Terrington believe her last litter was only six weeks ago.
Caroline Hall added: “When she was taken you go through a lot of emotions. Obviously, you’re heartbroken but you get very angry and think ‘how dare they take a member of our family’.
“I just can’t help but feel something has to be put in place to stop, like the microchip, to stop this from happening and make it more difficult to steal dogs.
“We have been crying since Thursday. It’s just wonderful.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.