Search

Advanced search

Video

Family reunited with dog in Norfolk - six years after being stolen 200 miles away

PUBLISHED: 17:08 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:41 21 November 2020

Simon and Caroline Hall and their daughter, Katie, travelled 200 miles to the Fens today to be re-united with their cocker spaniel, Bonnie, that was stolen six years ago. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Simon and Caroline Hall and their daughter, Katie, travelled 200 miles to the Fens today to be re-united with their cocker spaniel, Bonnie, that was stolen six years ago. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Archant

A thrilled family has been reunited with their beloved dog in Norfolk - more than six years after she was stolen 200 miles away.

Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER

Bonnie the Springer Spaniel was taken from her home in a village south of Durham on May 7, 2014, when she was only three years old.

The heartbroken Hall family searched tirelessly and did all they could to bring her home.

But around two years ago, they said they had accepted the worst.

Then, on Thursday, they got the call they had always dreamed of and were told Bonnie had found in Wisbech, more than 200 miles away.

Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER

And on Saturday, they were finally reunited at a vets in Terrington, near King’s Lynn.

Bonnie’s owner, Simon Hall, said: “It was horrendous when she taken. We presumed somebody had been watching or waiting.

“It was a time when dogs were being stolen and being used for intensive breeding and that was one of our worst fears.

“We started a campaign on Facebook and we put posters all around the village. We tried everything.

Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER

“In the end things died down and that was it really and we lost all hope.

“On Thursday I got a phone call from Caroline Trigg, the dog warden, and I couldn’t believe it. She asked, ‘have you got a dog called Bonnie?’.

“I was speechless. I had to pull over.”

Bonnie was found abandoned by a walker in Wisbech and brought to Terrington Veterinary Centre where she was scanned for a microchip.

Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER

The now ten-year-old cocker spaniel was given some much needed TLC, but also had to undergo an operation to remove her ovaries and uterus.

It is suspected that Bonnie was used for excessive breeding and the veterinary team at Terrington believe her last litter was only six weeks ago.

Caroline Hall added: “When she was taken you go through a lot of emotions. Obviously, you’re heartbroken but you get very angry and think ‘how dare they take a member of our family’.

“I just can’t help but feel something has to be put in place to stop, like the microchip, to stop this from happening and make it more difficult to steal dogs.

Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTERSimon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER

“We have been crying since Thursday. It’s just wonderful.”

Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven arrested and three charged with supplying cocaine after large police presence in village

A

Solar farm capable of powering 14,000 homes could be built between villages

Ewes and lambs grazing between solar panels at the Nova Scotia Solar Farm near Caister. Picture: James Bass

‘A massive win’ - Farke hails resolute City

Teemu Pukki's penalty proved the difference for Norwich City in a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s stout 1-0 Championship win against Middlesbrough

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 21/11/2020

Family reunited with dog in Norfolk - six years after being stolen 200 miles away

Simon and Caroline Hall and their daughter, Katie, travelled 200 miles to the Fens today to be re-united with their cocker spaniel, Bonnie, that was stolen six years ago. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON