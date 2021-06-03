Plea to find owner as rescued dog faces leg amputation
- Credit: North Norfolk District Council
A six year old dog may have to have its leg amputated after being found with mange, mites and a leg injury.
Springer spaniel Ella was found in Hindolveston, in north Norfolk, by a member of the public.
She was brought into the care of the dog warden over the bank holiday weekend.
A North Norfolk District Council spokesman said: "The dog has a bad case of mange. This is a mite infection that’s not been treated.
"The dog also has a very bad leg, and it looks like something may have been tied to it for an extended time cutting off the blood supply, however there was nothing tied to the leg when found.
You may also want to watch:
"She is recovering well, but will probably need the leg amputated."
The spokesman said a live investigation is ongoing and the team welcomed information on the dog's owner or about her condition.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk cottage up for sale - but you can't move in
- 2 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
- 3 New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed
- 4 Cathedral fraudster who took £235,000 must pay back £1
- 5 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
- 6 A47 closed after crash involving caravan towed by Land Rover
- 7 The moment a crack addict lights up his pipe outside family home
- 8 Pretty flint cottage in Norfolk 'ghost' village is for sale
- 9 Seven fire crews spend night battling A47 building blaze
- 10 Stunning seaside hotel with 30 rooms for sale for £1.8m