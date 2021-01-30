Spring opening for new McDonald’s restaurant
- Credit: Mick Howes
A drive-through restaurant looks set to open in spring in a coastal town.
Groundworks are progressing at the site of a new McDonald’s restaurant in Lowestoft.
With work to develop a drive-through outlet of the fast-food restaurant chain - to be located on Mill Road in Lowestoft - starting earlier this month, McDonald's confirmed it was looking forward to "opening in the spring".
Diggers first appeared on the site of the former BP garage in Mill Road in January 2019, as demolition work got under way.
Plans to develop the new two-storey McDonald’s drive-through restaurant at the disused petrol station on land at Kirkley Rise had been approved in September 2018.
Just over a year later three Illuminated Advertisement Consent applications were given the go-ahead by East Suffolk Council.
The development will be the third McDonald's operating in the area, with other restaurants on Arbor Lane in Pakefield and London Road North in Lowestoft town centre.
