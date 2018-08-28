Search

Advanced search

Community dinners bring Christmas cheer for those who would have been alone

PUBLISHED: 14:23 25 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:30 25 December 2018

Major Dianna Barretts, fourth from left with guests at the Dereham Salvation Army Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Major Dianna Barretts, fourth from left with guests at the Dereham Salvation Army Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Archant

Turkey, pigs-in-blankets and sprouts were on the table at two community Christmas dinners in mid-Norfolk.

Gene and Tom Crozier were busy in the kitchen at the Dereham Salvation Army Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSONGene and Tom Crozier were busy in the kitchen at the Dereham Salvation Army Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Swaffham’s Tea Pot cafe hosted a dinner for more than 30 people who would otherwise have been alone, using food supplied by businesses and donations from the public.

Sandra Berryman said it was the second time she’d organised a free dinner for residents who did not have anywhere else to go.

She said: “It’s really nice to be able to do something for someone else at Christmas. We’ve had lots of donations from around the town, which has been great.”

Mellie Barnard, 77, from Swaffham, was there with her husband Michael, 86. Mrs Barnard said: “It’s really nice of them to give up their time on Christmas and put this on. Years ago we used to have the family on Christmas but now they come at another time of year.”

Left, Sandra Berryman, owner of Swaffham's Tea Pot Cafe, with helpers Terrol Powers-Richardson, Victoria Adcock and Sharon Lyon, who were preparing the Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSONLeft, Sandra Berryman, owner of Swaffham's Tea Pot Cafe, with helpers Terrol Powers-Richardson, Victoria Adcock and Sharon Lyon, who were preparing the Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Kevin and Neil Andrews-Stott had both driven up from London to spend the day there with the dad, Douglas Stott, who lives in Swaffham.

Kevin said: “It’s a really nice chance to spend Christmas with him.”

In Dereham, about 40 people went to a morning church service before moving onto the Salvation Army Hall in St Nicholas Street for a Christmas dinner.

Major Dianna Bennett said she was delighted the event had such support. She said: “Christmas is about the birth of Christ, and to be able to do this for people in our community gives a really strong feeling of carrying on the work of Jesus, whose life was about serving and loving people.”

Guests at the Dereham Salvation Army Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSONGuests at the Dereham Salvation Army Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

After the dinner, guests enjoyed games including pass-the-parcel, and sang carols together.

Bruce and Madeline Rodgers of Swaffham were among the guests at the town's Tea Pot Cafe to enjoy a Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSONBruce and Madeline Rodgers of Swaffham were among the guests at the town's Tea Pot Cafe to enjoy a Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Swaffham's Tea Pot cafe hosted a Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSONSwaffham's Tea Pot cafe hosted a Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Douglas Stott, centre, from Swaffham, with sons Kevin, left, and Neil Andrews-Stott enjoying the Christmas dinner at the town's Tea Pot cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSONDouglas Stott, centre, from Swaffham, with sons Kevin, left, and Neil Andrews-Stott enjoying the Christmas dinner at the town's Tea Pot cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Guests at the Tea Pot Cafe in Swaffham enjoy a Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSONGuests at the Tea Pot Cafe in Swaffham enjoy a Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

Hundreds of homes have woken up without power this Christmas morning. Picture: UK Power Network

The battle over the letter ‘O’ - who is behind graffiti of Thetford (O)Ranges sign on A11?

The Thetford Ranges sign, which has been altered to say Thetford Oranges. Photo: Luke Powell

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

Most Read

Shropshire Estate in BBC Series

Rupert in action

At home with Lord & Lady Hamilton

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stilton, Leek & Potato Pithivier

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sheila Crow: Cheltenham Foxhunters Race

#includeImage($article, 225)

The wedding of Nichola Rowley and Adrian Ethelston

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

Hundreds of homes have woken up without power this Christmas morning. Picture: UK Power Network

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Two top Royals stay at home as crowds gather for Christmas Day Sandringham church service

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘The Unknown Hand’: the curious case of Sheringham’s poison pen letters

Jane Crossen, who plans to write a book after researching the case of Sheringham's 'Unknown Hand' poison pen mystery. Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists