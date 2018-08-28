Search

Advanced search

A ‘great show for all the family’: Solicitors sponsor Spotlight production

PUBLISHED: 09:42 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:42 09 November 2018

Norton Peskett chief executive Bob Bryant, left, with the production team and cast of Scrooge! Picture: Andy Osborne

Norton Peskett chief executive Bob Bryant, left, with the production team and cast of Scrooge! Picture: Andy Osborne

Archant

It is described as a “spectacular family musical.”

Norton Peskett chief executive Bob Bryant with Spotlight chairman Barbara Warren with show director Clare Osborne. Picture: Andy OsborneNorton Peskett chief executive Bob Bryant with Spotlight chairman Barbara Warren with show director Clare Osborne. Picture: Andy Osborne

And for the past four months, Beccles-based Spotlight Musical Theatre Group have been rehearsing on their Leslie Bricusse production of Scrooge! – a musical based on Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol.

For this production, Spotlight have joined forces with Norton Peskett Solicitors, who have kindly sponsored the show.

Norton Peskett chief executive, Bob Bryant, attended a rehearsal last week to meet the production team, cast and chairman of the group, Barbara Warren. Mr Bryant said: “I really enjoyed the production of Summer Holiday in June, and when asked if I would sponsor Spotlight’s December production of Scrooge I was more than willing to oblige.”

Scrooge! – a great show for all the family – runs from Tuesday, December 4 to Saturday, December 8 with curtain up at the Beccles Public Hall at 7.30pm. An additional matinee takes place on the Saturday with curtain up at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from the Beccles Public Hall box office or online via www.becclespublichall.com

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk school sued for £150,000 by woman who tripped in car park

St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton is being suing for damages of up to £150,000. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘We must be doing something right’ - Village fish and chip shop in the running for national award

Entrance to Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Mother’s claim for compensation after son’s life-changing injuries in crash

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash on Dulls Lane, Ellingham, Norfolk. Photo: Nick Butcher

Norwich man pleads guilty to planting ‘unwanted kiss’ on cheek of city gaming worker

Nigel Futter. PIC: Peter Walsh

Updated Two women stabbed in Norwich

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Body found on Kessingland beach

Police investigation tape. Picture: Ian Burt

Brave passer-by rushed over to help man engulfed in flames outside hostel

Shazad Ali rushed over to help a Norfolk man who was engulfed in flames outside a homeless hostel. Photo: Shazad Ali

Norfolk school sued for £150,000 by woman who tripped in car park

St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton is being suing for damages of up to £150,000. Picture: Simon Parkin

Huge house on Norfolk coast could be demolished

This house could be demolished with eight homes set to be built on the site. Picture: Sowerbys

Norfolk school installs CCTV in children’s toilets

Parents have been outraged that CCTV has been set up in the pupils toilets at Acle Academy. Picture: Anonymous

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast