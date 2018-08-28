A ‘great show for all the family’: Solicitors sponsor Spotlight production

Norton Peskett chief executive Bob Bryant, left, with the production team and cast of Scrooge! Picture: Andy Osborne

It is described as a “spectacular family musical.”

Norton Peskett chief executive Bob Bryant with Spotlight chairman Barbara Warren with show director Clare Osborne. Picture: Andy Osborne Norton Peskett chief executive Bob Bryant with Spotlight chairman Barbara Warren with show director Clare Osborne. Picture: Andy Osborne

And for the past four months, Beccles-based Spotlight Musical Theatre Group have been rehearsing on their Leslie Bricusse production of Scrooge! – a musical based on Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol.

For this production, Spotlight have joined forces with Norton Peskett Solicitors, who have kindly sponsored the show.

Norton Peskett chief executive, Bob Bryant, attended a rehearsal last week to meet the production team, cast and chairman of the group, Barbara Warren. Mr Bryant said: “I really enjoyed the production of Summer Holiday in June, and when asked if I would sponsor Spotlight’s December production of Scrooge I was more than willing to oblige.”

Scrooge! – a great show for all the family – runs from Tuesday, December 4 to Saturday, December 8 with curtain up at the Beccles Public Hall at 7.30pm. An additional matinee takes place on the Saturday with curtain up at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from the Beccles Public Hall box office or online via www.becclespublichall.com