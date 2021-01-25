News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gallery

Were you in the crowd of Radio 1's Big Weekend?

Author Picture Icon

Georgina Taylor

Published: 11:28 AM January 25, 2021   
Taylor Swift live at Radio 1 Big Weekend in Norwich 2015 - Paul Bayfield

Taylor Swift live at Radio 1 Big Weekend in Norwich 2015. - Credit: Paul John Bayfield

Back in 2015, at a time where crowds could stand next to each other, BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend came to Norwich.

The event was held in Earlham Park, Norwich between May 23-24 in 2015. 

Foo Fighters live at Radio 1 Big Weekend in Norwich 2015 - Paul Bayfield

Foo Fighters live at Radio 1 Big Weekend in Norwich 2015 - Credit: Paul John Bayfield

The event had 50,000 tickets available in total and within 40 minutes, all of them sold out. 

The headliners for the festival included Muse, Foo Fighters, Taylor Swift and Florence + the Machine. 

Florence and the Machine live at Radio 1 Big Weekend 2015 in Norwich - Paul Bayfield

Florence and the Machine live at Radio 1 Big Weekend 2015 in Norwich - Credit: Paul John Bayfield

Can you spot yourself queueing for the toilet or listening to Imagine Dragons?

Radio 1 Big Weekend at Earlham Park, Norwich. The queue to get in.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The queue to get in for Radio 1 Big Weekend at Earlham Park, Norwich in 2015. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

Radio 1 Big Weekend at Earlham Park, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Radio 1 Big Weekend at Earlham Park, Norwich. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

Radio 1 Big Weekend at Earlham Park, Norwich. Florence and the Machine.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Radio 1 Big Weekend at Earlham Park, Norwich. Florence and the Machine. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

Radio 1 Big Weekend at Earlham Park, Norwich. The queue for the toilets.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The queue for the toilets at Radio 1 Big Weekend at Earlham Park, Norwich in 2015 - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

Revellers in the rain at Radio 1 Big Weekend, Norwich 2015

Revellers in the rain at Radio 1 Big Weekend, Norwich 2015 - Credit: Paul John Bayfield

Imagine Dragons live at Radio 1 Big Weekend in Norwich 2015 - Paul Bayfield

Imagine Dragons live at Radio 1 Big Weekend in Norwich 2015 - Credit: Paul John Bayfield

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Norfolk woman fined after travelling 200 miles to visit daughter

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Revealed: The areas where Covid cases are still increasing

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon

Man admits defrauding more than £1.3m from Norfolk firm

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon

Fired twice in two months: Events boss feels the pain of Covid

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus