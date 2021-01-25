Were you in the crowd of Radio 1's Big Weekend?

Gallery

Published: 11:28 AM January 25, 2021

Taylor Swift live at Radio 1 Big Weekend in Norwich 2015. - Credit: Paul John Bayfield

Back in 2015, at a time where crowds could stand next to each other, BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend came to Norwich.

The event was held in Earlham Park, Norwich between May 23-24 in 2015.

Foo Fighters live at Radio 1 Big Weekend in Norwich 2015 - Credit: Paul John Bayfield

The event had 50,000 tickets available in total and within 40 minutes, all of them sold out.

The headliners for the festival included Muse, Foo Fighters, Taylor Swift and Florence + the Machine.

Florence and the Machine live at Radio 1 Big Weekend 2015 in Norwich - Credit: Paul John Bayfield

Can you spot yourself queueing for the toilet or listening to Imagine Dragons?

The queue to get in for Radio 1 Big Weekend at Earlham Park, Norwich in 2015. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

Radio 1 Big Weekend at Earlham Park, Norwich. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

Radio 1 Big Weekend at Earlham Park, Norwich. Florence and the Machine. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

The queue for the toilets at Radio 1 Big Weekend at Earlham Park, Norwich in 2015 - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

Revellers in the rain at Radio 1 Big Weekend, Norwich 2015 - Credit: Paul John Bayfield