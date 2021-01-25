Gallery
Were you in the crowd of Radio 1's Big Weekend?
Published: 11:28 AM January 25, 2021
- Credit: Paul John Bayfield
Back in 2015, at a time where crowds could stand next to each other, BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend came to Norwich.
The event was held in Earlham Park, Norwich between May 23-24 in 2015.
The event had 50,000 tickets available in total and within 40 minutes, all of them sold out.
The headliners for the festival included Muse, Foo Fighters, Taylor Swift and Florence + the Machine.
Can you spot yourself queueing for the toilet or listening to Imagine Dragons?
