GALLERY: Spot yourself at Holt and Sheringham's 1940s weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:37 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:38 14 September 2019

The Knightgales singing group on their way to perform at Holt station. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The Knightgales singing group on their way to perform at Holt station. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

Thousands descend on north Norfolk for the first day of the North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend.

Sheringham 1940s weekend Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham 1940s weekend Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The annual event saw north Norfolk head back in time with a special music appearance from Britains Got Talents D-Day Darlings and David Van Day, along with lots of events ranging from military vehicle parades to pigeon racing.

The weekend celebrates the wartime efforts of allied forces and the resilience shown by people who dealt with the hardships on the home front.

Jessica Levett, who's business Floral Lifestyle is currently popping up in Holt said: "The atmosphere is so lovely, walking around made we well up a little because I'd been completely taken back in time.

"Everyone is in high spirits, with music adding to the atmosphere and having the road closed this time makes such a difference.

Families - and dogs - joined in the fun at this year's 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFamilies - and dogs - joined in the fun at this year's 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

"I have dressed up to celebrate and we are really honing in on the fact everything is handmade by my family and I, much like things would have been lovingly handmade back then.

"Lots of people are saying how this is the best year yet."

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of pictures?

A vintage vegetable stall at Sheringham station. Photo: KAREN BETHELLA vintage vegetable stall at Sheringham station. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A vintage vegetable stall at Sheringham station. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

1940s fun at Sheringham station. Photo: KAREN BETHELL1940s fun at Sheringham station. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Families joined in the 1940s fun at Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFamilies joined in the 1940s fun at Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Families joined in the 1940s fun at Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFamilies joined in the 1940s fun at Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Helen Jewers and her son William, 12, on the platform at Sheringham station. Photo: KAREN BETHELLHelen Jewers and her son William, 12, on the platform at Sheringham station. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

North Norfolk Railway general manager Andrew Munden at Sheringham station. Photo: KAREN BETHELLNorth Norfolk Railway general manager Andrew Munden at Sheringham station. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Holt 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELLHolt 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Vintage buses ferried passengers between Holt and Sheringham during the 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELLVintage buses ferried passengers between Holt and Sheringham during the 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Vintage vehicles on show at Holt. Photo: KAREN BETHELLVintage vehicles on show at Holt. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Vintage vehicles on show at Holt. Photo: KAREN BETHELLVintage vehicles on show at Holt. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A vintage pram on show at Holt. Photo: KAREN BETHELLA vintage pram on show at Holt. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Holt 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELLHolt 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Janet Sheen gets into the 1940s spirit with papillons Zander and Lexie. Photo: KAREN BETHELLJanet Sheen gets into the 1940s spirit with papillons Zander and Lexie. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

D-Day Darling Amy Worth with steep-daughter Marcella, 10. Photo: KAREN BETHELLD-Day Darling Amy Worth with steep-daughter Marcella, 10. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

D-Day Darling Amy Worth with steep-daughter Marcella, 10. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The D-Day Darlings performing at Holt. Photo: KAREN BETHELLThe D-Day Darlings performing at Holt. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The D-Day Darlings performing at Holt. Photo: KAREN BETHELLThe D-Day Darlings performing at Holt. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Janet Sheen gets into the 1940s spirit with papillons Zander and Lexie. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Twelve-year-old 'spiv' William Jewers. Photo: KAREN BETHELLTwelve-year-old 'spiv' William Jewers. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A couple of servicemen take a break to enjoy the view on Sheringham seafront. Photo: KAREN BETHELLA couple of servicemen take a break to enjoy the view on Sheringham seafront. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Washer women (from left): Carol Chessman, Denise Stoakes and Kate Johnstone, who have been attending the 1940s weekend for 15 years. Photo: KAREN BETHELLWasher women (from left): Carol Chessman, Denise Stoakes and Kate Johnstone, who have been attending the 1940s weekend for 15 years. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Passengers on Sheringham station for the 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELLPassengers on Sheringham station for the 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Music was on the menu at Sheringham station at the 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELLMusic was on the menu at Sheringham station at the 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Families joining in the fun at Sheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFamilies joining in the fun at Sheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Brothers Chez and Gavin Ardito, whose father was an Italian POW in during the Second World War, donned Black Watch Regiment uniforms at the 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELLBrothers Chez and Gavin Ardito, whose father was an Italian POW in during the Second World War, donned Black Watch Regiment uniforms at the 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

