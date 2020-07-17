Video

Charity sports centre to reopen to racket sport fans and gym-goers

Members of the Norwich Pickleball Club enjoying at Wensum Sports Cemtre before lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Sports fans will be able to pick up a racket again and workout as a charity base reopens.

Wensum Sports Centre. Picture: Wensum Sports Centre Wensum Sports Centre. Picture: Wensum Sports Centre

The Wensum Sports Centre, on King Street, Norwich, is opening its doors to its hundreds of members from Monday, July 27.

People will be able to play squash, badminton, table tennis and pickleball as well as use the gym.

But to achieve social distancing there will be fewer sessions as there will be 20-30 minute gaps between each game and workout so touch points can be cleaned.

Doors in halls where there are courts will remain open to allow air flow and three out of the five badminton courts will reopen.

Only members will be able to book sessions, which can be done through www.wensumsports.com, but they will have to bring their own rackets and other equipment and wont be able to use changing rooms.

Toilets will be open but it will be a one in one out system.

Centre manager Sarah Medler said: “The reopening has been a long time coming. Before coronavirus we were in a good place with the number of members and the centre usage. It was a shame to close but the safety of the public comes first.

“Our focus is the safety of members rather than getting people through the door. We will keep up with the risk assessment and we are very excited to be opening our doors again.

“The members who we have spoken to over lockdown are all very keen to get back. Fingers crossed everything goes well.”

Squash sessions will be 40 minutes with a 20 minute gap for cleaning and badminton sessions will be one hour long with a 30 minute cleaning window.

Up to six people can be involved in a badminton game but members playing doubles have to be in the same household.

Everyone else playing the various sports have to remain two metres apart if they are not in the same household and squash players must stay in their own half of the court.

Gym-goers must clean down equipment before and after they use it and families and households can workout together.

On Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26, members can take part in trial sessions of each sport but need to email wensumsports@yahoo.co.uk to register an interest.

Martial arts, basketball and football sessions will not be held until government advice changes.

