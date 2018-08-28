The show must go on! Primary school production saved by local high school after floor collapse

Joseph Dwyer, eight, and Jaime Wells, nine, with their classmates, children from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, celebrate their Christmas entertainment being rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

When a sinking floor forced a primary school to cancel their Christmas production, a local high school leaped in to save the show.

Children from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, sing a song from their Christmas entertainment after it was rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Children from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, sing a song from their Christmas entertainment after it was rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pupils at Spooner Row Primary School were billed to perform their production Five Gold Rings on December 12 at their local village hall on Station Road, Spooner Row, after weeks of rehearsals.

But disaster struck when the venue had to cancel the show just days before as the floor in the hall had started to collapse.

The production was called off and things were looking bleak for the mini actors.

But determined not to let the curtains close early on the performance, the primary school called in the help of their academy partners at Wymondham High School.

Wymondham High immediately invited the tiny cast to use their north hall and by Monday afternoon, the pupils of Spooner Row primary were ready to storm the stage.

Helen Vyse, deputy head at Spooner Row said the students did an “incredible job”, especially as they only had an hour to get used to the new venue.

She said: “The stage is much bigger than the one they are used to and has proper lights too. It was exciting for the kids and well worth waiting for.”

Students in years five and six were in charge of lighting and curtains and Mrs Vyse said they were fantastic at adapting to their new facilities.

She added: “The Wymondham High School premises team sourced microphones and scenery for us. They couldn’t have done more for us.

“You only ever hear bad things about academies but our experience has been amazing.”

At 4pm the audience arrived and the curtains opened.

The production, based on the classic festive ditty 12 Days of Christmas, was met with rapturous approval from parents and Mrs Vyse said the cast did the school proud.

She said: “They were absolutely fantastic; we were a bit worried because they hadn’t done it for a week and thought they might forget.

“On the night they stepped up to the mark and did it bigger and better than anyone had imagined they would.”