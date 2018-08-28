Search

Advanced search

The show must go on! Primary school production saved by local high school after floor collapse

PUBLISHED: 16:42 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:42 18 December 2018

Joseph Dwyer, eight, and Jaime Wells, nine, with their classmates, children from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, celebrate their Christmas entertainment being rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Joseph Dwyer, eight, and Jaime Wells, nine, with their classmates, children from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, celebrate their Christmas entertainment being rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

When a sinking floor forced a primary school to cancel their Christmas production, a local high school leaped in to save the show.

Children from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, sing a song from their Christmas entertainment after it was rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChildren from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, sing a song from their Christmas entertainment after it was rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pupils at Spooner Row Primary School were billed to perform their production Five Gold Rings on December 12 at their local village hall on Station Road, Spooner Row, after weeks of rehearsals.

But disaster struck when the venue had to cancel the show just days before as the floor in the hall had started to collapse.

The production was called off and things were looking bleak for the mini actors.

But determined not to let the curtains close early on the performance, the primary school called in the help of their academy partners at Wymondham High School.

Children from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, sing a song from their Christmas entertainment after it was rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChildren from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, sing a song from their Christmas entertainment after it was rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wymondham High immediately invited the tiny cast to use their north hall and by Monday afternoon, the pupils of Spooner Row primary were ready to storm the stage.

Helen Vyse, deputy head at Spooner Row said the students did an “incredible job”, especially as they only had an hour to get used to the new venue.

She said: “The stage is much bigger than the one they are used to and has proper lights too. It was exciting for the kids and well worth waiting for.”

Students in years five and six were in charge of lighting and curtains and Mrs Vyse said they were fantastic at adapting to their new facilities.

She added: “The Wymondham High School premises team sourced microphones and scenery for us. They couldn’t have done more for us.

“You only ever hear bad things about academies but our experience has been amazing.”

At 4pm the audience arrived and the curtains opened.

The production, based on the classic festive ditty 12 Days of Christmas, was met with rapturous approval from parents and Mrs Vyse said the cast did the school proud.

She said: “They were absolutely fantastic; we were a bit worried because they hadn’t done it for a week and thought they might forget.

“On the night they stepped up to the mark and did it bigger and better than anyone had imagined they would.”

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Most Read

13 of the best cream teas in Dorset

#includeImage($article, 225)

What’s on in Wimborne Minster this Christmas

#includeImage($article, 225)

Things to do in Dorset over Twixmas

#includeImage($article, 225)

Warming winter recipes to try your hand at this Twixmas

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas markets and events in Dorset

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich man banned from football after throwing banana skin at black Arsenal player in ‘racial gesture’

Averof Panteli. Photo: Thomas Hornall/PA Wire

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Menswear retailer closes down its three remaining stores in Suffolk and Norfolk

Blue Ink sotre in the Sailmakers Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: Bethany Papworth
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists