Man trapped in three car crash which blocks road

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was scrambled to assist paramedics in Spooner Row. Photo: EAAA EAAA

The air ambulance has been called to a three-car crash in a village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A BMW, Vauxhall and Renault have crashed in Station Road, Spooner Row, near Wymondham.

The road is shut in both directions with emergency services on the scene.

You may also want to watch:

A man is trapped in the Renault with a minor cut to his head.

Police were called to the scene at about 8.30 this morning.

The East of England Air Ambulance and ambulance service have been called to the scene with fire crews from Earlham, Attleborough and Hethersett.

The drivers of the BMW and Renault are believed to be out of their vehicles and uninjured.