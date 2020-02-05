Search

Advanced search

Man trapped in three car crash which blocks road

PUBLISHED: 09:33 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:33 05 February 2020

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was scrambled to assist paramedics in Spooner Row. Photo: EAAA

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was scrambled to assist paramedics in Spooner Row. Photo: EAAA

EAAA

The air ambulance has been called to a three-car crash in a village.

A BMW, Vauxhall and Renault have crashed in Station Road, Spooner Row, near Wymondham.

The road is shut in both directions with emergency services on the scene.

You may also want to watch:

A man is trapped in the Renault with a minor cut to his head.

Police were called to the scene at about 8.30 this morning.

The East of England Air Ambulance and ambulance service have been called to the scene with fire crews from Earlham, Attleborough and Hethersett.

The drivers of the BMW and Renault are believed to be out of their vehicles and uninjured.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Big new leisure attraction coming to Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Robert Bradley, general manager at Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Cyclist who died in A47 crash is named

The A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brand House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Vets warning of suspected dog virus outbreak

Vets in Norfolk are warning of a suspected dog virus outbreak. File pic. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brand House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cyclist who died in A47 crash is named

The A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brand House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Big changes to two Norwich bus lines

Changes have been announced for the First bus Red and Pink line services. Photo: Bill Smith

‘No plans to close pub’: owners calm fears over city boozer

Trowel and Hammer refurb. Pictured: Ben Duraj. Photo: Sylvaine Poitau

WATCH: Dashcam captures shocking moment when motorist swerves at cyclist

A driver swerved at a cyclist in Wymondham. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.
Drive 24