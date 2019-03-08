Can you spot yourself in our Spooky City gallery?

Spooky City October 2019 Photo: Brittany Woodman Archant

Thousands of Halloween revellers paraded the streets as Norwich was transformed for the annual Spooky City celebration.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Spooky City October 2019 Photo: Brittany Woodman Spooky City October 2019 Photo: Brittany Woodman

Stilt-walking skeletons, 10ft tree monsters, giant puppets, white ladies and cats of all shapes and sizes set off from Millennium Plain at 5.50pm yesterday evening to welcome in the 2019 Spooky City event.

Accompanied by a sound system blasting sinister tunes, the parade of performers and scare-hungry spectators made its way from the Forum to Chapelfield Gardens, where it was greeted by a host of eerie entertainment.

This year marked the seventh Spooky City event and is estimated to have drawn the biggest crowd so far, with families in their thousands turning out to celebrate.

Millie Reeve, who has two daughters aged four and seven, said: "We couldn't miss it, the girls have been nagging me for months. It's a fantastic event especially when you live in the middle of nowhere and can't go trick-or-treating."