Big Boom and Spooky City events cancelled due to pandemic

The Big Boom fireworks display in Norwich has been cancelled this year Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Mark Bullimore Photography

Two major events in the city’s calendar have been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 Spooky City event has been cancelled Photo: Brittany Woodman The 2020 Spooky City event has been cancelled Photo: Brittany Woodman

Norwich City Council has confirmed that the Spooky City Halloween parade and the Big Boom fireworks display have both been called off.

The two showcases are ordinarily major draws for the city centre and are enjoyed by thousands of people, as well as providing big boosts for the local economy.

However, with current guidance on social distancing warning against large scale public gatherings, the council has been forced to pull the plug on the 2020 editions.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “It will come as no surprise that we’ve had to cancel these much loved events which families have enjoyed, for free, for a number of years.

“We will be reviewing our events offer for 2021 in the coming months in light of the evolving situation on the pandemic.”

Spooky City was scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 31, and would have seen a frightful costume parade work its way through the city centre. In previous years it also featured performances from local theatre groups, puppeteers and other spooktacular performances.

Meanwhile, the Big Boom fireworks display, which brings around 10,000 people into the city centre each year has also been called off, which would have been held on Friday, November 6.

The showcases join other high profile city events to have been cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

In July, both the annual Lord Mayor’s Celebrations and Norwich Pride were replaced with a virtual event, while the Run Norwich 10k street race has also been cancelled. It was due to be held in October, but has also been replaced with a virtual event.

The latest cancellations also cast doubt over the city’s annual Christmas lights switch-on, which is currently scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 12.

It comes on the same day that Wymondham Rugby Club announced that its firework display, planned for November, would also not be going ahead.

Dereham Town Council also announced on Wednesday that its Christmas light switch-on would not be taking place - though a socially distanced fun fair may replace it.



