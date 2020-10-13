Search

‘We just wanted to give something back’ - friends walk entire Norfolk coast for charity

PUBLISHED: 11:28 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 13 October 2020

A group from North Walsham have walked the length of the Norfolk coast in order to raise money for charity. Photo: Martin Church

A group of five friends have walked the entire 83-mile length of the Norfolk coast in 36 hours to raise money for charity.

The group from North Walsham who are raising money for the Norfolk and Norwich hospital’s neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU), set off from Hunstanton on Friday, October 9 at 6am before completing their walk in Hopton-On-Sea at 9pm the following day.

Made up of Martin Church, Chris Reid, Jay Robertson, Matthew Dyke and Nick Hannant, the group endured injures, wind, rain, sand and shingle to raise £4,200 for the unit which they hope will be able to buy life saving equipment to help poorly and premature babies.

They chose the charity as three of the group’s children had spent time in the unit, with Mr Church’s son, Charlie, most recently spending three weeks there after being born prematurely at 32 weeks in 2018.

Mr Church said: “It was very tiring and cold, we walked all the way through the night and you just want to go to sleep really, but we had to push through.

“We did it for the NICU unit because my little boy Charlie was in there and some of my mates’ children were as well, so we just wanted to give something back.

“It took 36 and a half hours to complete and it’s a long time on your feet, we had a few little stops for about half an hour to get some food and put some stuff on our blisters but apart from that we had no major stops, we went right through.”

He said the group could not have done it without the assistance of their support team of volunteers, with Sally Ling and her team from Up and Running Treatments providing massages and strapping and Swosh Nosh providing them with refreshments.

The group are still accepting donations with those wishing to donate urged to visit their Just Giving page.

