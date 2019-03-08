Car passenger seriously injured in NDR crash

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR. Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash on the roundabout which left a person seriously injured. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a person was seriously injured in a collision near Norwich.

The incident on the NDR, now known as the Broadland Northway, took place just after 2pm on Saturday June 8 in Spixworth.

A grey BMW 320 and red Peugeot 208 were involved in a collision at the roundabout at the North Walsham Road junction. A passenger of one of the vehicles sustained serious injuries, requiring medical treatment.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of either vehicle, or anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC Michael Kerridge at Acle Police Station on 101.