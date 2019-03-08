20 firefighters tackle blaze in derelict home

A fire has broken out at a derelict home in Spixworth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Around 20 firefighters are currently battling a blaze which broke out at a derelict home in Norwich.

Crews were called to the home in Spixworth at around 5pm, and are now ifhgting the flames with jets.

Appliances have attended the scene from Sprowston, Carrow and Wroxham, supported by the water carrier from Hethersett.