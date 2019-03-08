Spitfire built by Lowestoft man to go on display near Norwich

Terry Arlow in the Spitfire. Photo: Jim Wilson Jim Wilson

A Spitfire reproduction meticulously built by a Lowestoft man will be focus of attention at an event near Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Spitfire which will be displayed at Intwood Hall. Photo: Jim Wilson The Spitfire which will be displayed at Intwood Hall. Photo: Jim Wilson

The iconic Mk IX aircraft is a faithful reproduction of the original aircraft, numbered MK805, which served with the RAF's 64 Squadron in World War II, undertaking numerous operational sorties, including escorting troop-carrying gliders to the ill-fated Arnhem mission in 1944.

You may also want to watch:

It will be parked on the lawns at Intwood Hall on May 12, alongside classic cars owned by members of the Rolls Royce Club, and military vehicles provided by the Norfolk Military Vehicles Group.

Terry Arlow, from Lowestoft, took 25 years to build the Spitfire using microfilm copies of the original drawings, and sourcing original components. He will be on hand to answer questions on the project and the wartime record of the original aircraft.

The Spitfire which will be displayed at Intwood Hall. Photo: Jim Wilson The Spitfire which will be displayed at Intwood Hall. Photo: Jim Wilson

The event is from 11am to 5pm. Admission is £5 with children free, and free car parking.