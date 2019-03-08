Search

Spitfire built by Lowestoft man to go on display near Norwich

PUBLISHED: 18:36 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:36 06 May 2019

Terry Arlow in the Spitfire. Photo: Jim Wilson

Terry Arlow in the Spitfire. Photo: Jim Wilson

Jim Wilson

A Spitfire reproduction meticulously built by a Lowestoft man will be focus of attention at an event near Norwich.

The Spitfire which will be displayed at Intwood Hall. Photo: Jim WilsonThe Spitfire which will be displayed at Intwood Hall. Photo: Jim Wilson

The iconic Mk IX aircraft is a faithful reproduction of the original aircraft, numbered MK805, which served with the RAF's 64 Squadron in World War II, undertaking numerous operational sorties, including escorting troop-carrying gliders to the ill-fated Arnhem mission in 1944.

It will be parked on the lawns at Intwood Hall on May 12, alongside classic cars owned by members of the Rolls Royce Club, and military vehicles provided by the Norfolk Military Vehicles Group.

Terry Arlow, from Lowestoft, took 25 years to build the Spitfire using microfilm copies of the original drawings, and sourcing original components. He will be on hand to answer questions on the project and the wartime record of the original aircraft.

The Spitfire which will be displayed at Intwood Hall. Photo: Jim WilsonThe Spitfire which will be displayed at Intwood Hall. Photo: Jim Wilson

The event is from 11am to 5pm. Admission is £5 with children free, and free car parking.

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

'We may have had some slight bus issues' - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Motorcyclist seriously injured in A140 crash

A crash between a car and a motorcycle on the A140. Photo: Stuart Warren

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

