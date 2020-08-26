Spitfire unveiled at ex-RAF base

The Spitfire which was gifted by RAF Museum at Hendon will be mounted on a plinth next to the building once used to train anti-aircraft gunners, off Cockthorpe Road. Picture: John Blakeley Archant

After a series of delays, a memorial to a Second World War Two has been unveiled.

The full-sized silver replica of a Supermarine Spitfire was completed on August 20 at the disused airfield at RAF Langham, near Wells. Picture: John Blakeley The full-sized silver replica of a Supermarine Spitfire was completed on August 20 at the disused airfield at RAF Langham, near Wells. Picture: John Blakeley

The silver replica of a Supermarine Spitfire was installed on August 20 at the disused airfield at RAF Langham, near Holt.

Work on strengthening the aircraft and the external mounting infrastructure was due to be completed this spring but was delayed by coronavirus. The aircraft will sit alongside Langham Dome and visitor centre at the airfield.

The Spitfire, which was donated by the RAF Museum at Hendon, is mounted on a plinth next to the building once used to train anti-aircraft gunners, off Cockthorpe Road.

The stand has a rotating bearing to allow the Spitfire to rotate freely to follow the prevailing wind. It will be taken down in late October for winter storage.

Next spring a formal dedication ceremony will take place for pilot Richard Younghusband, who was killed in 1953 flying a Spitfire from RAF Langham.