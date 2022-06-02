Thousands gather in Cromer for 'tremendous' Spitfire fly-past
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
Thousands looked to the skies as the iconic Spitfire gave a "tremendous" performance during Cromer's Jubilee celebrations.
The long-awaited fly-past and aerobatic display from the Second World War aircraft was the moment of the day for families who headed to the north Norfolk coast on Thursday (June 2).
Town councillor and chairman of the event committee, David Pritchard, said: "The sun has been shining and people came in their thousands. We could not have asked for a better day.
"It has been perfect. The fly-past was absolutely wonderful and it was an enormous relief that everything went to plan, and on time.
"We have lots more planned over the rest of the bank holiday weekend."
As well as Union Jack flags, lots of poppies were on show in Cromer, as the event was also held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE and VJ day, and the anniversary of the Battle of Britain.
The Spitfire fly-past was originally planned to take place back in 2020, to commemorate those dates, before it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.