Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Masterchef contestants bring Spice Route to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:24 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 21 June 2019

Three Masterchef contestants set to open city pop-up

Three Masterchef contestants set to open city pop-up

Anna Stevenson

Norfolk-based Masterchef contestant Samantha Mattocks will join two of her fellow contestants to launch her Spice Route pop-up restaurant at Old Hall Farm, Wooton on Saturday 20th July.

You may also want to watch:

The event will raise money for The Boudicca Appeal which aims to raise £800,000 for the creation of a new breast unit at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Mattocks will be joined at the restaurant by Ajay John and Sonia Duthie who both reached the quarter finals of the BBC show, all chefs have said they will aim to "celebrate the very best of seasonal Norfolk produce". The pop-up will be based on the spice route in India, Europe and the Middle East, with aromatic spiced pork belly and mojito sorbets on the menu.

Tickets will cost £60 and include drinks before a six course meal. Local wines will be sold on the night and tickets can be purchased from www.thedelicatediner.com/events

Most Read

Thirty-six-hour thunderstorm warning in place for Norfolk and Waveney

Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Keith Whitmore

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

I protected the Queen at Sandringham but I couldn’t stop scammers targeting my dad

Simon Herrema (back row, second left) with elite firearms officers Picture supplied by Keepel

Calls to ‘save the jewel in Norwich’s crown’ as flagship store reveals it could quit Royal Arcade

MD of Langleys, Steve Scott, pictured in 2017. Pic; Archant.

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Calls to ‘save the jewel in Norwich’s crown’ as flagship store reveals it could quit Royal Arcade

MD of Langleys, Steve Scott, pictured in 2017. Pic; Archant.

Thirty-six-hour thunderstorm warning in place for Norfolk and Waveney

Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Calls to end free parking in Norfolk town as £4.5m traffic overhaul continues

Queens Square car park in Attleborough will be extended as part of a £4.5m investment in the town's transport. Photo: Google

Education is key for Norwich boxers ahead of next outing

Liam Goddard, right, on the attack during his last outing, against Sergio Gugliotta Picture: Mark Hewlett

Norwich City transfer rumours: Bayern Munich striker not for sale and set for new deal

Bayern Munich II striker Kwasi Okyere Wried will reportedly stay with the German giants this summer Picture: Adam Davy/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists