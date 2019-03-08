Masterchef contestants bring Spice Route to Norwich

Three Masterchef contestants set to open city pop-up Anna Stevenson

Norfolk-based Masterchef contestant Samantha Mattocks will join two of her fellow contestants to launch her Spice Route pop-up restaurant at Old Hall Farm, Wooton on Saturday 20th July.

The event will raise money for The Boudicca Appeal which aims to raise £800,000 for the creation of a new breast unit at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Mattocks will be joined at the restaurant by Ajay John and Sonia Duthie who both reached the quarter finals of the BBC show, all chefs have said they will aim to "celebrate the very best of seasonal Norfolk produce". The pop-up will be based on the spice route in India, Europe and the Middle East, with aromatic spiced pork belly and mojito sorbets on the menu.

Tickets will cost £60 and include drinks before a six course meal. Local wines will be sold on the night and tickets can be purchased from www.thedelicatediner.com/events