Film about Princess Diana being shot in Norfolk

Chris Bishop

Published: 12:12 PM March 26, 2021   
Undated handout photo issued by Fabula Films/Komplizen Film/Shoebox Films showing Kristen Stewart as

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in director, Pablo Larrain's film, Spencer - Credit: PA

Filming of a movie about Diana, Princess of Wales is under way in Norfolk.

Spencer focusses on the Royal Family's Christmas gathering at Sandringham, in 1991, when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles was over.

Kristen Stewart arriving for the 82nd Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre, Los Angeles. PRESS ASSOCI

Spencer stars Kristen Stewart - Credit: PA

It stars Kristen Stewart, best known for playing Bella in the Twilight Saga, alongside Poldark star Jack Farthing as Prince Charles.

Scenes have been filmed on Old Hunstanton Beach this week. Diana, who died in 1997, loved to walk the windswept sand dunes.

Lorries containing production equipment, dressing rooms and other facilities have been parked down a private track near the golf course, while villagers have seen camera crews at work between Old Hunstanton and nearby Holme. 

On Saturday, a shoot is planned for an as-yet undisclosed location in South Norfolk.

Extras have been hired for a crowd scene, suggesting a recreation of Christmas Day, when well-wishers traditionally greet the royals as they walk to the morning service at Sandringham Church.

The Princess of Wales (left) at Sandringham with Prince William and Harry and the Princess Royal (ri

Diana, Princess of Wales (left) at Sandringham with Prince William and Harry and the Princess Royal (right) on Christmas Day 1991 - Credit: Archant Library

In 1991, Diana delighted the crowds as she strolled to church with princes William and Harry. 

Film producers have released a brief synopsis. It say: “December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different."

Parts of the film have been shot at a castle in Germany and once the Norfolk scenes are wrapped up editing will begin.

An autumn launch is expected, ahead of the 25th anniversary of Norfolk-born Diana's death in a car crash in Paris, in 1997.

The feature is directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain and written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, with an original score by Radiohead multi-instrumentalist Jonny Greenwood.

