Cycle speedway club aims to attract superstars with £50,000 project

Published: 11:09 AM March 3, 2021

Hethersett Hawks Speedway Club, near Norwich, is hoping to improve its facilities in the hope of attracting prestigious national and international competitions to the village. - Credit: Courtesy of Hethersett Hawks

A Norfolk sports club has launched a £50,000 development plan it hopes will attract sporting superstars and help people maintain their bicycles.

Hethersett Hawks Cycle Speedway Club has launched a project called “The Nest”, aimed at providing world-class track facilities to bring national and international competition to the village.

The club is also looking to get closer to local communities by providing workshops and training in basic cycle maintenance with its Wonky Wheels Community Bicycle Workshop.

A Crowdfunder page within the Aviva Community Fund has raised over £4,000 to set-up the workshop. This will run until March 23 and donations can be made at www.hethersetthawks.co.uk.

Club official Russ Marling said: "There has been a large uptake in cycling since the start of the pandemic and it is a way for families and individuals of all ages and backgrounds to exercise.

"However, many have little knowledge of maintaining their bicycles. Wonky Wheels is a charity-based initiative aimed at providing free education, training and support to allow people to get into cycling or maximise their enjoyment if they already ride."

The Nest project will provide new kitchen and toilet facilities along with a first aid area and officials’ room on the club’s existing site on Hethersett Memorial Playing Field.

There will also be improvements to the track and surrounds which will include an electronic starting gate.

“The new facilities will allow us to attract more members and host high-level competitions such as national and world championships. The improvements will inject income into the local community and bring prestige to the village and the area,” Mr Marling added.

The club will be launching a post-lockdown fundraising campaign that will include a sponsored 24-hour track ride scheduled for May.

“We have the largest membership of any cycle speedway club in the region and with this success comes the need to improve our conditions and facilities so that we can continue to grow and develop,” said Mr Marling.

The plans have the backing of the playing field trustees and Hethersett Parish Council.